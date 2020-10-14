PhilHealth estimates 15.2 million are unregistered, calls on Filipinos to update membership

People gather outside a PhilHealth branch in Quezon City on August 3, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Wednesday asked Filipinos to register with the agency or update their records.

The government-owned insurance company estimates that more than 15.2 million people are still unregistered despite the Universal Health Care law aiming for 100% health insurance coverage in the country.

“Everyone should update their membership data record with PhilHealth,” said PhilHealth Vice President for Member Management Oscar Abadu Jr., “so we are able to provide services to the right people with the right information.”

Abadu said the agency recently cleaned up its database which showed that out of the 110 million Filipinos, only 94.9 million are registered with PhilHealth. More than half or almost 52.2 million are members, while the remaining 42.75 million are dependents.

“Meron tayong 15.2 million na kailangang i-update ang record sa database,” Abadu said.

Under Republic Act no. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act, every Filipino citizen is automatically included in the National Health Insurance Program. This includes even those who cannot afford to pay premiums.

Abadu said they are already working with the Philippine Statistics Authority with death data, and with local government units to reach out to indigenous people.

Corruption allegations rocked the agency a few months back while the country is dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. Some of its officials, including former President and CEO Ricardo Morales, have resigned and subsequently been charged.