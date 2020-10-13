'Ofel' makes landfall over Eastern Samar, more areas under signal no.1

MANILA - Tropical depression Ofel made landfall in the vicinity of Can-avid, Eastern Samar early Wednesday as more areas were placed under storm signal no.1, the state weather bureau said.

Ofel was last estimated in the vicinity of Bobon, Northern Samar as of 4 a.m., packing maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 55kph, PAGASA said.

The country's 15th storm this year is expected to intensify into a tropical storm after crossing Mindoro Island Thursday morning, it added.

It is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday morning and exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon if it continues to move west northwestward at 20 kph, according to the weather bureau.

From Wednesday to Thursday morning, Ofel will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Batangas, and Mindoro Provinces.

Metro Manila, Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and the rest of Calabarzon, and most of Mindanao will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to Ofel and the southwest monsoon.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- southern portion of Batangas (Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)

- southern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Alabat, Perez, Quezon, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Buenavista, Lopez, General Luna, Gumaca, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Atimonan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Tayabas City, Dolores, Catanauan)

- Oriental Mindoro

- Marinduque

- Romblon

- Camarines Norte

- Camarines Sur

- Catanduanes

- Albay

- Sorsogon

- Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

- Northern Samar

- Eastern Samar

- Samar

- Biliran

- northern portion of Leyte (Tabango, Leyte, San Isidro, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Palo, Santa Fe, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga)



Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.