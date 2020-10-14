'Ofel' maintains strength, to make 4th landfall over Oriental Mindoro

PAGASA said weather system Ofel is now in the area of Marinduque and Romblon. It is expected to make its fourth landfall over Oriental Mindoro Wednesday night or early Thursday. PAGASA Facebook page

MANILA— Tropical depression "Ofel" is expected to make another landfall as it continues to traverse the area of Marinduque and Romblon, the state weather bureau said Wednesday night.

PAGASA said Ofel is expected to make its fourth landfall over Oriental Mindoro between Wednesday night to early morning Thursday.

Ofel made its third landfall over Burias Island Wednesday noon, after making its second landfall over Matnog in Sorsogon at 6:00 a.m., and its initial landfall in Can-avid, Eastern Samar at 2:30 a.m.

According to PAGASA's latest weather bulletin, Ofel's center was estimated 35 kilometers north of Romblon, Romblon around 7 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It continues to move westward at 15 kph.

The storm is forecast to move westward traversing the Marinduque – Romblon area and will make landfall over Oriental Mindoro. It will then emerge over the West Philippine Sea and will intensify as a tropical storm, according to PAGASA.

Ofel will also bring moderate to heavy with intense rains over Calabarzon, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Romblon and Mindoro provinces between Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon, PAGASA said.

Central Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, Metro Manila, Palawan, Cagayan, Isabela, and the rest of Bicol region will experience light to moderate rains, with at times heavy rains, because of the storm and the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

The weather bureau warned of possible flooding, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall in areas susceptible to these hazards.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in the following areas of Luzon, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops, and down banana plants:

Batangas

the southern portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Los Baños, Bay, Magdalena)

the central and southern portions of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Tayabas City, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)

Calamian Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Burias Island

The weather agency expects Ofel to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.

