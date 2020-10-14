'Ofel' maintains strength as it continues to move towards Marinduque, Romblon

PAGASA said weather system Ofel is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Southern Luzon area but it is expected to intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea. PAGASA Facebook page

MANILA— Tropical depression 'Ofel' maintained its strength as it continues to move towards the Marinduque and Romblon areas, the state weather bureau said Wednesday afternoon.

'Ofel' had made its third landfall in Burias Island Wednesday noon, after making its second landfall over Matnog in Sorsogon at 6:00 a.m., and its initial landfall in Can-avid, Eastern Samar at 2:30 a.m.

According to PAGASA's latest weather bulletin, Ofel's center was estimated at 125 kilometers west of Juban, Sorsogon around 4 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is moving westward at 15 kph.

The storm is forecast to move west-northwestward or westward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon, and might pass close or over the provinces of Romblon and Mindoro, PAGASA said.

Ofel is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing Southern Luzon, and then intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Ofel will also bring moderate to heavy with intense rains over Calabarzon, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Romblon and Mindoro provinces between Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon, PAGASA said.

Central Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, Metro Manila, Palawan, Cagayan, Isabela, and the rest of Bicol region will experience light to moderate rains, with at times intense rains, because of the storm and the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

The weather bureau warned of possible flooding, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall in areas susceptible to these hazards.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in the following areas of Luzon, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops, and down banana plants:

Batangas

the southern portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Los Baños, Bay, Magdalena)

the central and southern portions of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Tayabas City, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)

Calamian Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

The weather agency expects Ofel to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.

