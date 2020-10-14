Just a day ahead: Cayetano was planning to resign Oct. 14, says ally

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano speaks during a media conference after the House hearing on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal on March 10, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Ousted Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano planned to resign on Oct. 14, his ally said Wednesday, amid a Speakership row with Marinduque District Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco.

Speaking to ANC’s “Matters of Fact,” ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Yap said the Taguig-Pateros lawmaker vowed to honor the term-sharing deal on the Speakership.

“Ang pagkakaalam ko kay Speaker Cayetano, he's planning to resign talaga on Oc. 14. So he's planning to keep his word… Nagkataon lang nauna ng Oct. 13,” he said.

Yap however could not recall the date when Cayetano made such pronouncement after being asked.

He also dismissed allegations the ousted Speaker was pressured to resign after President Rodrigo Duterte warned them to resolve the ruckus at the lower chamber and passed the proposed 2021 national budget on time.

"I think he was not pressured to resign. I think Speaker Cayetano did the right thing kung ano ‘yung napag-usapan,” he said.

With only days left to deliberate the spending bill, which was certified by the President as urgent, Yap is bullish the House will approve the budget on third reading this week.

“Yes, absolutely. That's our goal… We can finish the budget on Friday,” he said.

Despite a change of leadership, the neophyte lawmaker said he would still get to keep his committee chairmanship for now, a position offered to him then by Cayetano.

He chairs the House committee on appropriations, which is tasked to lead the crafting of the budget bill in Congress.

“If he (Velasco) will remove me next week or tomorrow, I will understand… Lahat naman kami sa Congress are all professionals,” he said.

Cayetano on Tuesday announced his “irrevocable resignation” minutes after lawmakers ousted him from the chamber’s top post. Some 186 lawmakers elected Velasco as their new leader.

He first offered to resign on Sept. 30 as the battle for Speakership raged on but his colleagues rejected it.

Cayetano also apologized to the President, who brokered the term-sharing deal, if he misunderstood the agreement with Velasco.

He thought he was supposed to remain as Speaker until the proposed 2021 national budget was passed.