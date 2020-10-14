DOJ: IRR para sa anti-terror law, aprubado na ng Anti-Terrorism Council

MAYNILA — Kinumpirma ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ngayong Miyerkoles na inaprubahan na ng Anti-Terrorism Council ang binuong implementing rules and regulations o IRR ng Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Ito ay matapos mabuo ng technical group, na pinangungunahan ng Department of Justice (DOJ), ang detalye ng IRR para sa Republic Act No. 11479.

“[The] IRR of the Anti-Terror Law [was] crafted by a technical group led by the Department of Justice. We will disseminate copies to the Congress and to law enforcement agencies as required under the law, and will publish the IRR online and in a newspaper of general circulation in the next few days,” ani Guevarra.

Bagamat July 18 pa naging epektibo ang kontrobersiyal na batas, ngayon pa lang nailabas ang IRR para dito.

Pero una nang ipinalinawag ni Guevarra noon pa man na kahit wala pa ang IRR ng batas ay magiging epektibo na ito.

Paliwanag ng opisyal, hindi naman kundisyon ang pagkakaroon ng IRR para sa effectivity ng isang batas.

Sa ngayon, nakabinbin pa rin sa Korte Suprema ang mga petisyon na kumukwestyon sa anti-terror law.

— Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News