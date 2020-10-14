DENR exec says UP experts 'have no right' to criticize Manila Bay makeover

A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public on September 19, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— An environment official on Wednesday said experts from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman had "no right" to criticize the use of synthetic white sand for a beautification project at the Manila Bay.

The UP Institute of Biology recently said it was willing to assist the environment department in a "science-based rehabilitation program for Manila Bay," where they said mangroves should be planted.

Mangroves will "destroy the landscape," said Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda.

"Hindi ho magandang tingnan and at the same time, hindi ho mabubuhay sa lugar na ito iyong mangrove," he said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(It will not be pleasant to look at and at the same time, it will not thrive there.)

He said his agency would accept help from experts "as long as it is for free."

Zhander Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News

Antiporda then said his agency has paid about P500 million to UP experts since 2016 for consultations.

"Ang UP po sa pagkaalam natin, dapat libre iyan. Bakit kayo naniningil sa gobyerno matapos kayong pag-aralin ng taong-bayan... sipsipin n'yo ang dugo ng taongbayan sa dami ng kinuha n'yong pondo. Tapos ngayon gumagawa kami ng maganda, kailangan magbayad kami sa inyo?" he claimed.

(From what I know of UP, that should be free. Why will you charge the government a fee after the public paid for your education. Now you want to suction off the blood of the people with the funds you got. We are doing something good, yet we have to pay you?)

"Hindi n'yo karapatang batikusin ito dahil bayaran kayo. Iyon lang po ang masasabi ko sa UP. Uulit-ulitin ko: bayaran kayo," he said.

(It is not your right to criticize this because you are paid for. That's all I can say to UP. I will repeat it: you were paid.)

UP marine scientists earlier said their services were for free, but other research expenses should be shouldered by “clients.”