As cremations increase, bishop reminds Catholics not to keep ashes of loved ones

A worker (C) cleans the crematory furnace as personnel in protective suits, used due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, look on in preparation for the next cadaver to be cremated at a crematorium facility in Manila on April 29, 2020. Maria Tan, AFP

MANILA - Ashes of cremated loved ones must be kept in sacred places such as columbaria and cemeteries and not kept at home, Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo said Tuesday.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is not allowed for us to keep the urns containing the ashes in our homes permanently,” Pabillo said as quoted by CBCP News.

This, after the bishop noted the increasing number of dead being cremated due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines logged 344,713 COVID-19 cases of which 6,372 patients have died.



In his pastoral instruction issued recently, Pabillo warned of “great danger of desecration in the future,” most especially when there is no one around to look after and care for the ashes.

“So the ashes should be laid to rest in columbaria in the cemeteries or in churches,” he said.