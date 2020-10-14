9 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,117

MANILA— The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 11,117 Wednesday with 9 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,134, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 7,172 of those infected have recovered, while 811 have died.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries and 1 new fatality.

14 October 2020



Figures today show 9 new confirmed cases, 2 new recoveries, & 1 new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/Oy0YOGwwFh — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 14, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 507 in the Asia Pacific, 171 in Europe, 2,290 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 346,536 people. The tally includes 6,449 deaths, 293,860 recoveries, and 46,227 active cases.