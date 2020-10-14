12 NPC solons to retain House panel chairmanships under Speaker Velasco: Sotto

Senate President Vicente Sotto III during the hybrid plenary session on October 13, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday said that Nationalist People’s Coalition members who have lost their committee chairmanships at the House of Representatives due to the recent leadership change at the chamber will have their positions back.

"NPC members [in the House] will get back their posts," Sotto, an NPC stalwart, told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Sotto said newly installed House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco "got in touch" hours after the Marinduque representative replaced Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as the chamber's new leader through a vote that enforced their term-sharing agreement.

Under Velasco's leadership, 12 of the 42 NPC members in the House will retain their committee chairmanships, said Sotto, the NPC party chair.

One NPC lawmaker will still be part of the Commission on Appointments, while another party member will be retained in the House of Representatives' Electoral Tribunal (HRET), he said.

Seven NPC members will still sit as vice chairs of the House Committee on Appropriations, he said.

Antique Rep. Loren Legarda and Sorsogon Rep. Evelina Escudero will remain as House deputy speakers, he said.

Aside from committing key positions for NPC members, Velasco also "promised" to pass on final reading the proposed P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget within the week, Sotto said.

Sotto said he would be meeting Velasco after the House approves the budget.

The main agenda of the said meeting is to line up measures that will be prioritized by the two chambers, Sotto said.