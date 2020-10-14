1 dead, 4 hurt as MILF members, ex-rebels clash in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY— One died while 4 were hurt in a clash between former and active members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on Monday, the military said.

The confrontation happened at Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano between the group of Salik Kiko, a delisted member of the 118th Base Command of the MILF, and Ben Tikaw, a current member of MILF's 105th Base Command, a report from the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command said.

A certain Alimudin from the delisted MILF group was killed, while three of its members were also wounded, the report said. One member from Ben Tikaw was hurt.

Wesmincom Commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said the military is still waiting for results of the investigation on why the groups clashed.

The Joint Task Force’s central commander said they immediately deployed military personnel along with local officials and the Philippine National Police to monitor the situation.

“We also established checkpoints along the provincial roads to preempt spillover to populated areas,” Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy said.