Woman arrested for abducting baby from hospital in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — Police arrested on Friday a 36-year old woman and her husband for allegedly kidnapping a 3-month old baby at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

Authorities advised the public through social media and posted photos and CCTV footage of a woman carrying a baby in the hospital.

Police Major Antonio Luy said the suspect named "Rhea" was in the hospital Thursday afternoon and approached the mother of the baby.

Rhea offered help to the mother in processing the documents for the infant's hospitalization, then later also asked help if the mother can provide milk for her infant.

The mother came all the way from Surigao City to Davao City to regarding the infant's medical needs after experiencing chills and seizures.

"The suspect asked the mother for milk because allegedly, she also has a child. So with the kindness of our victim, she pumped some milk. So while she was pumping, she turned her back, the suspect was holding the child. At that moment, she took advantage to slowly moved the child away," Luy said.

More than 12 hours later, the baby was rescued in Rhea's house in Barangay Mintal on Friday morning, after policemen received a call from the suspect's neighbor.

The infant is currently in good condition, police said.

The mother became emotional when her child was with her again in a hospital in Barangay Mintal.

"Thank God. Thanks also to the people who helped and the social media. Last night, I almost gave up hope," she said.

The suspect said she lost her child and that's why she took a baby from the hospital.

Her husband was also arrested, but denied any involvement to the crime.

Her husband said he was away at work when Rhea gave birth last August.

Rhea was worried that when her husband returned home, he would not see his son.

"I feel sorry and at the same time angry with her because of doing such thing, when she could have told me the truth, because I can also accept the truth," he said.

Police will pursue kidnapping charges against the couple, while it will also investigate the alleged another incident of a lost infant.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo