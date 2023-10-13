Nanindigan ang PNP Forensic Group ng Rizal Provincial Field Unit sa inilabas nilang resulta ng otopsiya ni Francis Jay Gumikib.

Nasawi si Gumikib ilang araw matapos sampalin umano ng kaniyang guro sa Peñafrancia Elementary School sa Antipolo City.

Ayon kay PNP Forensic Group Rizal provincial field unit chief medico legal officer Lt. Col. Maria Anna Lissa Dela Cruz, non-traumatic ang nature ng sanhi at walang kinalaman ang umano'y pananampal ng guro sa pagkamatay ni Gumikib.

Noong Miyerkoles aniya ipinaliwanag nilang mabuti ang resulta ng otopsiya sa pamilya ni Gumikib.

"We will stick to our findings na on-traumatic yung nature yung naging cause ng pagkamatay ni Francis Jay Gumikib and that was already explained to the family step-by-step in details, kung paano kami nag arrive doon considering the other facts apart from the gross findings during the autopsy examination and the histopathological examination also from the diagnostic work ups made by the Amang Rodriguez Medical Center," ani Dela Cruz.

"Ganun din po yung mga symptoms na naipresent ni Franics Jay prior to his death, yun ay inexplain namin mabuti sa family. So from the FG and from our findings the alleged slap from the teacher has no direct effect on the intracerebral hemorrhage."

Giit ni Dela Cruz, naiintidihan nila ang reaksyon ng pamilya at kung may agam-agam aniya sila ay maaari silang dumulog sa ibang ahensya para kumuha ng second opinion hinggil sa resulta ng otopsiya ni Gumikib.