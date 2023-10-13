1,388 arrested for violating gun ban

MANILA — The number of validated election-related incidents recorded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) has risen to 15, as of Friday.

According to PNP-PIO acting chief Col. Jean Fajardo, out of the 83 recorded incidents on October 13, 15 have been validated as election-related incidents (ERI), 20 are suspected to be election-related incidents, and 48 are non-election-related incidents.

"As of 12 a.m. of Oct. 13 meron na tayong 83 recorded incidents, 15 na yung validated ERIs, 11 shooting incidents, w kidnapping, 1 grave threat, and 1 indiscriminate firing. Nangyari yung mga incidents na yan sa Region 4A, 5, BAR, 10, 8, 1 and 9. Ang case status niya ay 7 na ang narefer natin sa prosecutor’s office, 6 pa rin ang under investigation and then yung 2 ay identified yung mga suspects and we are just waiting for the decision of the family for the filing of cases," she said.

Meanwhile, the PNP has recorded 356 locations classified under the "red category" for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

"Doon sa red category nabawasan iyan, naging 356 na lang while yung orange category ay nasa 1,325 while yung yellow category ay nasa 1,196 while yung green category, ito yung mga areas which have no security concern ay nasa 39,124. So ang kabuuan ay nasa 42,001," she said.

Fajardo reiterated that the data remains "fluid," meaning it can increase or decrease depending on the assessment of the National Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center.

On the ongoing implementation of the gun ban, the number of arrests has reached 1,388, with 1,035 firearms confiscated.

Fajardo added that additional personnel may be deployed to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the PNP is prepared to assist affected passengers during the transport strike on Monday.

"Ang PNP ay maglalabas ng kanilang mga mobility assets para magamit ng mga kababayan natin na sakaling ma-stranded sa daan," she said.