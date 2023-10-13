MANILA — The Philippine government on Friday deported another batch of illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) workers who were arrested at a scam hub in Pasay City a few months back.

According Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) officer Ronaldo Mendoza said this is the third batch of deportees, and all of them are Chinese nationals.

Mendoza said the first batch of deportees included 75 Chinese who are now all blacklisted and departed on September 22, 2023, while the second batch are 14 Malaysian nationals.

“Meron silang mga Immigration violation, overstaying, walang working permit so they have to be deported,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza added that the Chinese deportees will board a Royal Air flight Friday night going to Nanning City, China.

In a text message, PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said this is the result of an operation by the inter-agency task force led by PAOCC, DOJ, Bureau of Immigration, CICC, NBI and the PNP against Rivendell Global Gaming Corporation, a POGO site in Pasay City with cancelled permit.

Cruz said upon their arrival in Nanning City, 36 Chinese deportees will be detained for more than a month while being investigated.

"Since gambling is illegal in China, the fact that they were caught in an illegal gambling site, they are deemed subjects of interests for possible criminal violations,” Cruz said.

Cruz added that PAOCC has facilitated the deportation of 125 foreign nationals.

In a statement, Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said they will not allow "undesirable" foreigners in the country and they will be barred from coming back to the Philippines.

