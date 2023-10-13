Fire guts several houses in Baseco, Tondo

MANILA — A fire broke out in a residential area in Barangay 649, Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on Friday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire started 1:15 p.m. Friday.

It reached second alarm but was declared fire out at about 3:12 in the afternoon.

Residents said the fire quickly spread because most of the houses are made of light materials.

Strong winds also hastened the spread of fire, according to the residents.

One of the affected residents is James Visaya. His house was totally razed.

“Napansin ko nagsisigawan na... Wala na kaming naano kasi malakas ang hangin, wala kaming nasalba,” he said.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to the residents.

Affected families will be temporarily housed in a nearby school.

The BFP is still conducting an investigation to determine the origin of fire.

