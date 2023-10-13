73 Immigration employees dismissed, suspended to eradicate corruption

Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — A total of 73 employees have been dismissed or suspended at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) so far this year as the agency vows to fight corruption, including supposed “escorting” services in airports, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

In a statement, the DOJ said it has a strong partnership with the BI in combatting and investigating corruption after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced the resurgence of the “pastillas” scheme wherein bribes for BI officials and personnel were wrapped like a local candy.

It added that Remulla and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco have expressed their commitment to cleanse the bureau.

The BI also said that under Tansingco, a total of 72 cases are currently pending before the Board of Discipline and 100 cases were initiated with the DOJ.

“Notable cases include a male immigration officer who facilitated the departure of 13 Filipinos later implicated in human trafficking and another who authorized the travel of a blacklisted Korean national,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ also noted that a 'one-strike policy' has been implemented, resulting in the immediate removal from the frontlines of any personnel involved in controversies pending investigation.

Tansingco, for his part, underscored the implementation of technological upgrades to enhance security and curb corruption.

This includew the transition from manual to automated passenger processing involving e-gates and Artificial Intelligence technology to reduce unnecessary person-to-person contact.

“The BI has procured body cameras for inspectors, set for deployment by year's end, and the BI's Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) is expected to provide another layer of protection,” the DOJ said.