UP reviewing latest world university rankings data

The UP Oblation is lit up at the start of the Pag-iilaw 2020 on November 27, 2020 in UP DIliman. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The University of the Philippines said Thursday it is reviewing the indicators and data from the latest ranking by a British higher education magazine wherein the state university was outperformed by the Ateneo de Manila University.

UP said the review is meant to "gain insights for the University’s future measures and directions."

"This latest ranking of UP’s standing among universities worldwide will serve as valuable insight in determining UP’s way forward in its mission to serve the nation, through the delivery of the highest level of education to our youth," the university said in a statement.

The 2023 World University Rankings by Times Higher Education showed the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University rise to the 351-500 bracket, up from being excluded in the previous rankings.

This is the highest ranking received by a Philippine university in THE's world university rankings, the Commission on Higher Education earlier said in a statement.

State-run UP, the top Philippine school in past years, came in second, dropping to the 801-1000 bracket from the 601-800 grouping.

UP also congratulated the Ateneo for its strong debut in the Times Higher Education ranking.

"Such accomplishments by Philippine HEIs are a net gain for the honor and prestige of the country and an inspiration for all Filipino scholars and academics," it said.

