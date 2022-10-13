PAGASA photo



MANILA — Tropical depression Neneng entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday noon and could bring heavy rains over Luzon's northern tip this weekend, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Neneng was 1,050 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 3 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 70 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

It may intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and could reach tropical storm category on Saturday. A tropical storm packs 87 to 117 kph maximum wind speed, according to the weather agency.

"The passage of this tropical cyclone over Extreme Northern Luzon may bring heavy rainfall over the area beginning Saturday," it warned.

PAGASA said there was a "high likelihood" that wind signals would be raised over Batanes and several provinces in northern Luzon.

It said the highest it might hoist was Signal No. 2, which meant 62 to 88 kph winds could cause minor roof damage and local power outages.

PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. advisory that cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could be expected within 24 hours in Cagayan, Apayao, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte due to the trough or extension of the tropical cyclone.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, it added.

— Report from Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News

