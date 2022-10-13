This composite image shows Sen. Robin Padilla and f ormer senator Leila De Lima. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/contributed photo

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Thursday said he visited detained former Sen. Leila de Lima, who was confined at the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame after being held hostage over the weekend.

Padilla said his Wednesday visit was meant to "reassure [De Lima] that criminality and terrorism are not part of the teachings of Islam."

De Lima was taken hostage by Abu Sayyaf detainees during a foiled breakout attempt last Sunday.

Padilla said "he wanted to drive home the message that what Abu Sayyaf members who held her hostage last Sunday did not act in accordance with Islam."

"Gusto ko po iparating sa kanya, kung anumang ginawa nitong Abu Sayyaf, ang nagawa nilang hindi maganda, nagawa nilang kaguluhan, terorismo o pananakot, yan ay hindi katuruan ng Islam (I wanted to stress that whatever these Abu Sayyaf members did wrong, that was not the teaching of Islam)," he said.

Padilla also thanked Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. for his public apology over the improper use of the word "Muslim" by some policemen in referring to the hostage-takers.

De Lima's handwritten message to Padilla. De Lima's Twitter account

In a statement, De Lima thanked Padilla for the visit.

"Thank you for your concern and kindness, Sen. Robin. Thank you for the sincerity in listening as I recount that terrible experience of mine and for personally checking on my condition," she said.

"I wish you all the best in the Senate. Ingat po kayo lagi," she added.

