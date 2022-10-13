Bulusan volcano emits a steam-rich plume in this photo taken from Barangay Batang, Irosin, Sorsogon on June 12, 2022. Courtesy of Ryan Lagunilla/File

MANILA — Government has placed around P63 million worth of funds and aid on standby to respond to the unrest of the Bulusan and Mayon volcanoes in Bicol region, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Thursday.

The stockpile lodged in the DSWD Bicol office included P5 million in standby funds, around P17 million worth of food packs, and P40-million non-food items, said Social Welfare Undersecretary Edu Punay.

"Just in case nga na, huwag naman po sana, na tuluyan ngang mag-alburoto itong dalawang bulkan ay handa na po, readily available po itong P63 million," Punay said in a public briefing.

(The P63 million is ready just in case, I hope not, the unrest of these 2 volcanoes continues.)

"At sa kabuuan naman po dito sa DSWD Central Office ay mayroon po tayong standby funds din na 1.2 billion, just in case magkulang po iyong nasa field office po natin," he added.

(And in total here at the DSWD Central Office, we have P1.2 billion in standby funds in case funds at our field office run short.)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) last week raised Alert Level 2 over Mayon volcano in Albay province and warned of possible eruptions.

On Wednesday, Phivolcs raised Alert Level 1 over the Bulusan Volcano in neighboring Sorsogon due to a "state of low-level unrest."



"Ang reminders ko lang ‘no, sa ating mga LGUs, please review your contingency plans na on Bulusan; and hindi lang sa Bulusan, pati sa pagdating ng bagyo," Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro said during the same briefing.

"Kasi kapag may bagyong dadaan diyan sa Bicol, magmu-move na naman ang mga lahar diyan not just in Bulusan but also in Mayon. Kailangan po ay maging proactive tayo. Let’s remind our constituents na to be ready, maghanda at sumunod po sa mga abiso ng mga authorities natin para po sa kaligtasan ng lahat po," he added.

(To our LGUs, please review your contingency plans on Bulusan; not just on Bulusan, but also for approaching storms. If a storm crosses Bicol, lahar will flow, not just in Bulusan, but also in Mayon. We need to be proactive. Let’s remind our constituents to be ready, prepare, and follow alerts from authorities for everyone's safety.)

Some 95,000 people in 6 municipalities near Bulusan could be affected if its activity escalates, Alejandro said. He urged residents to restock supplies and face masks in case of ash fall.

Bulusan last erupted in June this year and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

Mayon, known for its near perfect cone, also forced tens of thousands to flee during its last eruption in 2018.