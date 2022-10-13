Neneng maintains strength, as it continues to move west

PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Neneng maintained its strength as it continues to move towards the Luzon landmass, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday night.

In its 11 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said Neneng was located 1,085 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

It is moving southward at 10 kph, and is expected to bring heavy rains over northern Luzon beginning Saturday.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Neneng. PAGASA

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been hoisted yet, but PAGASA said it may raise Signal No. 1 by Friday over the eastern portion of northern Luzon.

Neneng is expected to move west southwest in the next 24 hours before turning west by Saturday.

By Sunday, it will begin to move west northwest towards extreme northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Neneng may possibly make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands or Batanes.

Neneng is also expected to intensify further while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category by Saturday.

