Maymay weakens into low pressure area on way to Aurora

PAGASA image

MANILA—Maymay has weakened from a tropical depression into a low pressure area on its way to Aurora province, the state weather bureau said early Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the weather disturbance is sill projected to move towards Aurora, but may dissipate within 12 hours.

The LPA was last sighted over the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora moving west at 15 kph.

Even though Maymay has weakened, PAGASA said that on Thursday until Friday early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will still fall in Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced by residents of the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The weather agency also warned that occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force strength linked with enhanced northeasterly surface windflow may still be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.