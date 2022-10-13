Jo Koy lights up LA City Hall in Philippine flag colors

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The night skies of Los Angeles beamed with Pinoy pride as the LA City Hall celebrates Filipino American History Month (FAHM).

This past week, Fil-Am funnyman Jo Koy, along with outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti, had the honor of flipping the switch to light the building up in Philippine flag colors.

For Garcetti, this was a bittersweet moment. The council member-turned-mayor spearheaded the designation of Historic Filipinotown 20 years ago.

This will be his final FAHM celebration as mayor, as his term nears its end and he transitions to become US ambassador to India.

"The community can come together and where we can go is unstoppable, and we can bound together and call a neighborhood for the first time in history call it Filipinotown. We can lift up the stories of the past and also write the stories of the future," the mayor said.

Los Angeles also declared October 7th as Jo Koy Day.

"We need to hear everyone's story. I want to see everyone represented, and not just the Filipino community. Everyone, everyone's voice deserves to be heard. So it means a lot to me," the comedian said.

The city also honored other Filipinos making an impact in America's second largest city.

Among them was the Los Angeles Filipino Association of City Employees (LAFACE) which is celebrating its 40th year.

"LAFACE has shown its resilience. Even though we didn't have any in-person events, we continue to help Filipino Americans, as well as all the city employees we promote," Janelle Parra of LAFACE noted.

Throughout the years, the Los Angeles City Hall has been a workplace for many Filipinos, including those in leadership positions. And when October comes around, they make sure to share Pinoy pride with the community and local officials.

"One of the great things is we had so many different people that came out to be with us, from state level, assembly members to local level council members, the mayor and then the entire community that came out, it's a great celebration," LA Street Lighting Bureau executive director Miguel Sangalang said. "We've been building the community and will continue to be here in Los Angeles."

For the community, the joy of seeing people come together to celebrate FAHM is something they look forward to every year.

"The best part about being Filipino, attending these events is just getting to know more about our culture and spending time with the FIlipio community and meeting our local officials," David Banes of the LA Chamber Of Commerce said.

For her part, Myrna Cabanban of the LA Commission on Disabilities stressed, "it's great we're finally getting our proper recognition. We've always been contributing. I’m glad the recognition is there but we also need to continue."

The spirit of FAHM will last well beyond a one-night city hall lighting ceremony as throughout the rest of the month, there will be multiple programs, events, and other lightings celebrating Fil-Ams and their contributions to the City of Angels.

The Los Angeles International Airport, the 6th Street Bridge, and the Second Street Tunnel are among other landmarks that will also be lit in Philippine flag colors.