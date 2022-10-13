MANILA - The Philippines recorded 2,883 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, data from the Department of Health showed, bringing the country's total to 3,975,884.

This is the highest daily tally since Oct. 1, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Forty deaths were also reported, raising the total to 63,403.

The number of active cases is now at 25,293, while the total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,887,188.

Of the newly reported infections, 1,188 are from Metro Manila.

From Oct. 3 to 9, an average of 2,048 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections that week, five or 0.04 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 669 or 9.2 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH said.

More than 73.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Oct. 11, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.1 million have received their first booster dose while more than 3.1 million have gotten their second booster shots.

The OCTA Research Group on Wednesday said it sees a continuing downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.

In a report, OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the seven-day positivity rate in the region dropped to 17.3 percent as of Oct. 10, from 19 percent a week ago or Oct. 3.

However, this is still 3 times higher than the 5-percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

