Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia said it is up to the House of Representatives to decide on the issue of which representative of Magsasaka Party-list to recognize, saying the case involving the party’s intra-party squabble now is reportedly with the Supreme Court.

The Comelec en banc on September 9, 2022 affirmed its First Division resolution dated November 26, 2021, saying that the National Chairman of Magsasaka Party-list, Soliman Villamin, Jr. was duly recognized to file on its behalf the Manifestation of Intention Participate (MIP) in the party list race for the 2022 elections.

The en banc agreed with the First Division’s finding that Villamin, Jr. at the time filed a second MIP on March 29, 2021 remaining as Magsasaka’s national chairman and has thus “rightfully filed the MIP on behalf of the Party.”

Garcia said the Comelec proclaimed the number one nominee of the group that rightfully filed the MIP.

"Naiproklama po ng Komisyon base sa aming determinasyon na ang grupo ni A ang talagang tamang grupo at ang tamang nag-file ng manifestation of intent to participate and therefore kung sino yung number one nominee nila based sa aming record yun ang aming ipo-proklama," Garcia explained.

“Ngayon if somebody would like to question yung aming resolusyon, yung certificate of proclamation kung bakit siya, then anybody can go to the Supreme Court. Na-monitor naman namin na mukhang pumunta na sa Korte Suprema. So the case now is with the Supreme Court. Tungkol sa whether na-recognize ba ng House of Representatives yung na-proklama ng Comelec, it is now for the House of Representatives to answer and decide. Tapos na po ang role ng Commission on Elections," Garcia added.

