MANILA — Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla confirmed on Thursday that his nephew was arrested during a recent anti-illegal drug operation.

"Yes," the governor said in a text message when asked by ABS-CBN News to confirm the reported arrest of a certain Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, reportedly his nephew, over illegal drugs in Las Piñas City.

More details to follow.

— With a report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News