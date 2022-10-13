Award-winning Kontra Corona docuseries, mapapanood sa TFC

WALES- Pambihirang sakripisyo sa pambihirang yugto ng kasaysayan ang pandemyang dala ng Covid-19. Ang Kontra Corona documentary ay kwento ng kabayanihan at pag-asa ng ating mga kababayang Pilipino sa UK, Italy at Spain noong kasagsagan ng pandemya.

Sa award-winning, 6-part docuseries, nai-dokumentaryo ang sunod-sunod na pagpanaw ng Filipino frontliners sa Europa noong kasagsagan ng pandemya taong 2020.

Tinatayang may 60 hanggang 80 na Filipino frontliners ang nalagas sa unang hagupit ng pandemya sa UK. September 2021 nang itampok ang award-winning documentary sa School of Oriental and African Studies University of London para mapanuod sa film showing sa London.

At nitong nakaraang buwan, dinala naman ang documentary sa Glyndwr University sa Wrexham, Wales sa mga Pinoy sa Wales.

Ito ang nag-iisang dokumentaryo na nagawa sa panahon ng pandemya ng Europe-based documentarians na konsepto at pinamunuan ni EMEA News Bureau Chief Rose Eclarinal; isinulat nina Eclarinal, Gene Alcantara, Crystal Dias at Juan Eu Konek production, kasama ang director of Photography Thirdy Ado, producers Sandra Sotelo-Aboy at Mye Mulimngtapang; at pinondohan ng The National Lottery Community Grant (TNLCF).

Pinangunahan ni Charge d’ Affaires Rhenita Rodriguez ang mga panauhin mula sa Embahada sa London, na dumayo sa Wales para sa film showing.

‘It was a very moving documentary and as I’ve said earlier, it is a testimony to the heroism, resilience and resolute spirit of the Filipino. The spirit of determination and courage really shows through in this film. Congratulations, Juan Eu Konek!’ pahayag ni Rodriguez, Charge d’ Affaires, Philippine Embassy UK.

Para sa mga Pilipino, isang eye-opener ang Kontra Corona documentary.

“It really heart-warming at the same time, you really know it's ‘tagos sa puso’ and I felt really sad about what our Filipino community has to go through in this pandemic, but we were in this together,” wika ni Michelle, Pinoy sa UK.

“What can I say? Thank you very much for those people and I’m glad that you have put that film together, so everybody would know and be proud like me,” sabi ni Julie Roberts, Pinoy sa UK.

Si Arlene Elano na isang dementia and mental health deputy manager sa Bodlondeb, ang isa sa nagbahagi ng kwento sa dokumentaryo. Dumalo rin siya sa film showing, kasama ang Filipino community sa Wrexham, Wales.

”Isa ang ward namin sa nakuha para sa series na ito at proud kami na zero death kami (sa care home) until the end of pandemic. Sa katanuyan, after nitong documentary series na ginawa, nakakuha kami ng award, bale binigyan ako ng Semmelweis Award, which is about (successful) infection control,” sabi ni Arlene Elano, bahagi ng dokumentaryo.

Isang awitin naman ang inialay ng dating The Voice Kids UK grand champion na si Justine Afante para sa frontliners. Ang in ani Afante is isa ring frontliner sa ospital sa Wales.

“I found it so emotional and all that tearing up, knowing all the people that we’ve lost, but how we strive through everything, that everything was successful and that Filipinos got so much strength no matter how many hardships they come through,” sabi ni Justine Afante,

The Voice Kids UK grand champion noong 2020. Matapos ang film showing nagsama-sama ang buong Filipino community para sa isang misa ng pasasalamat sa St. Mary’s Cathedral sa Wrexham at sinundan ng kainan.

Ang Kontra Corona ang nakasungkit ng Best Documentary Film award sa Migration Advocacy and Media Awards ng Commission on Filipinos Overseas 2021.

Ito'y mapapanood na rin The Filipino Channel (TFC) at iWantTFC. Ang 6-part documentary ay tinahi sa dalawang oras. Ang pangalawang bahagi ay ipapalabas sa darating na Linggo, October 16.

