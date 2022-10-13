The Negros Oriental Provincial Capitol during the early stages of the standoff between former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves and Gov. Roel Degamo on Oct. 6, 2022. Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos is expecting smoother transactions and operations in the Negros Oriental government after a standoff over the province's governorship ended this week.

In a statement, Abalos said the political tension in the province has deescalated following former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves' departure from the Capitol building on Tuesday "to give way to a peaceful transition of leadership to Governor Roel Degamo."

"We are thankful that the governorship dispute in Negros Oriental has been resolved, with Teves respecting and adhering to the Comelec ruling proclaiming Degamo as the duly elected governor of the province," Abalos said.

He also thanked DILG Central Visayas regional director Leocadio Trovela and Negros Oriental provincial director Farah Gentuya for being at the frontline of negotiations between the Teves and Degamo camps.

Abalos also credited Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo for his role in "ensuring a smooth communication with both Teves and Degamo."

"We appeal to the supporters of both Degamo and Teves to set aside politics and to work in unison for the benefit and welfare of all Negrenses," the Interior secretary said.

A week-long standoff over the governorship of Negros Oriental came to an end on Tuesday, following an order of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to annul Teves' victory in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

This was after the Comelec en banc affirmed the December 2021 resolution of its Second Division declaring Grego "Ruel Degamo" Gaudia as a nuisance candidate due to his ballot name's resemblance to that of the current governor's.

Degamo was eventually proclaimed the winner in the 2022 gubernatorial race after Gaudia's votes were ordered to be transferred to Degamo.

Teves earlier said he voluntarily vacated the Capitol to ease tension arising from his dispute with Degamo.

Meanwhile, Degamo said in an interview with reporters Wednesday that he is eligible to serve as governor for another 3 terms until 2034, citing the Tallado doctrine.

He said that his supposed 2022-2025 term was involuntarily interrupted by his dispute with Teves.

He also used the same doctrine to run for the 2022 gubernatorial race, as he said that his 3 terms of office since 2013 were also interrupted after he was suspended by the Sandiganbayan in 2017.

The Tallado doctrine set a precedent in 2019 after the Supreme Court allowed former Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado to run for a fourth consecutive term after his first 3 terms in office were interrupted by a 2015 suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman.

