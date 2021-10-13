Philippine Coast Guard personnel ask travelers for pertinent documents and information as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Inbound travelers from "green lanes" who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines from Oct. 14, government said on Wednesday.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals are required to present a negative result for RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin, said Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day," added Roque, who also serves as spokesman for the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

Roque said fully vaccinated Filipinos can choose between the following options:

Facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival

No facility-based quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin; passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day

For the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements, they shall undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the 5th day, he said.

In the case of foreign nationals, they shall be required to secure hotel reservations for at least 6 days, added the official.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated minors traveling with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians shall be required to observe quarantine protocols corresponding to their vaccination status, Roque said.

He said a parent or guardian shall accompany the child in the quarantine facility for the full term of the latter’s facility-based quarantine period.

For verification of vaccination status, travelers can present certificates from VaxCertPH, the Bureau of Quarantine, World Health Organization, or the country where they were vaccinated, Roque said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month questioned previous quarantine protocols and cited government expenses.

"Pati 'yung utang natin. Kasi 'yung mga hotel na ginagamit natin, maganda. Manila Hotel, Diamond Hotel. Hindi ito basta-basta," he said.

(Our debt is rising because we are using upscale hotels. Manila Hotel, Diamond Hotel, these are not just cheap.)

Fighting one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, the Philippines has tallied some 2.6 million overall infections and at least 39,896 deaths.

At least 23.5 million of the country's 109 million people have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday.