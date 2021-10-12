Photo from PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical cyclone wind signals remain hoisted over several northern Luzon provinces even after Severe Tropical Storm Maring (international name: Kompasu) left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In its 11 p.m. Tuesday weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maring was last located 580 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan. It exited the PAR at 11 a.m.

The storm, moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 125 kph, the agency said.

"The storm will continue moving westward and is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China tomorrow evening. Within the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to gradually intensify, reaching a peak intensity of 110 kph. Weakening will ensue once Maring makes landfall over Hainan Island," the latest bulletin read.

The country's 13th storm this year inundated parts of Luzon, affecting thousands of individuals in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and the Cordilleras, as well as parts of the Visayas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2, where damaging gale to storm-force winds prevail or are expected within 24 hours, is hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Meanwhile, PAGASA raised TCWS No. 1 in the following areas, where strong winds are prevailing or expected within 36 hours:

mainland Cagayan

the western portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Cabagan, Quirino, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Gamu, Burgos, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Reina Mercedes, Luna, City of Santiago, San Isidro, Ramon, Cordon, Roxas, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Naguilian, City of Cauayan, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague)

northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Saguday, Cabarroguis)

northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Santa Fe, Aritao, Kayapa, Dupax del Sur, Bambang, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bayombong, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Ambaguio)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija (Zaragoza, Talavera, Aliaga, Llanera, San Jose City, Carranglan, Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Nampicuan)

Tarlac

Zambales

Despite the weakening trend in the forecast rainfall in Northern Luzon, PAGASA warned that antecedent rainfall may cause flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides due to the high saturation of soil moisture.

The enhanced southwest monsoon could also bring monsoon rains over Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA said areas under storm signals will continue to experience gale-force to storm-force strength winds. Gusty conditions are also likely over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon in the next 24 hours.

