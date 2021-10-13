Southern Leyte solon is new DPWH chief

Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado. House of Representatives



MANILA— A lawmaker has replaced Mark Villar as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as the latter is seeking a Senate seat in 2022.

Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado was sworn in by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as the agency’s new chief, pictures and accounts on Mercado’s social media page showed Wednesday.

In the 18th Congress, Mercado principally authored 66 measures and co-authored 26. He serves as vice-chairperson of the House Committee on Public Works and Highways.

A deputy majority leader, Mercado is also a member of the Committees on Agriculture and Food, Energy, Flagship Programs and Projects, Natural Resources, Persons with Disabilities, Public Order and Safety, Tourism, and Trade and Industry.

Before the 18th Congress, he also served in the 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 17th Congresses.

Villar, who used to represent Las Piñas in the House of Representatives, resigned last week as DPWH chief to run for senator in next year's polls.

There is no official word yet from the DPWH or the executive department.

