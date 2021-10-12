MANILA - All tropical cyclone warning signals are now lifted as Tropical Storm Maring moves away from the country after leaving the Philippine area of responsibility.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was 765 km west of Calayan, Cagayan, packing 100 kph winds and gusts of up to 125 kph. Maring was moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

At least nine people have been reported killed following the onslaught of Maring in northern Luzon and Mimaropa, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday.