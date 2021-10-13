Courtesy of Baguio City Police Office

MANILA— Rescuers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of 2 children from the site of a landslide in Baguio City, days after the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Maring.

Police identified the victims as Judy Rose Tulipas, 12, and Thalia Kasidee Ocampo, 4.

Authorities earlier retrieved the body of the children's grandfather, who was also trapped inside the house on Dominican Hill due to the mudslide.

He was identified as Alfred Ocampo.

In a TeleRadyo interview Wednesday, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said 9 incidents of landslides were reported in the city due to the effects of the severe tropical storm.

The country's disaster monitoring agency said Tuesday it was verifying the deaths of 11 people after the onslaught of Maring.

Seven were also reported missing while 3 were injured due to the storm, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council had said.

