On Sept. 2, officials of Kalinga State University turned over to the Philippine Army's 50th Infantry Battalion at least 11 learning materials on the peace talks between the Philippine government and CPP-NPA-NDFP. Photo from Philippine Army's 50IB, 5ID Facebook page.

MANILA — The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives on Wednesday filed a resolution seeking probe into the "dubious removal" of books and materials from the libraries of the state universities over alleged "subversive content."

Progressive lawmakers from partylists Bayan Muna, ACT-Teachers, Gabriela, and Kabataan formally asked the House Human Rights and Higher and Technical Education panels to investigate the issue.

The Makabayan bloc cited decision of Kalinga State University (KSU), Isabela State University (ISU), and Aklan State University (ASU) to surrender to military officials all books related to the Peace negotiations between he Philippine government and the National Democratic Front (NDFP).

"These actions are reminiscent of what Adolf Hitler did in Germany in the 1930s when he ordered the burning of thousands of books to remove materials with an 'un-German spirit' from German institutions," the resolution read.

According to Makabayan bloc, which claimed the turnover was incited by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the seizure can be considered as "censorship" and attack on "one's freedom of thought."

"The NTF-ELCAC has absolutely no right to intrude, infringe or dictate upon the country's state universities and libraries," they said.

Prior to the Makabayan bloc's resolution, several rights groups and peace advocates raised a red flag over the state universities' decision, calling it a "dangerous precedent."