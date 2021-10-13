Commuters try to catch a ride at a bus stop along EDSA in Quezon City on August 4, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH COVID-19 death toll crosses 40,000

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines reported Wednesday 7,181 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since August 3, data from the health department showed.

According to the ABS-CBN research and data analytics teams, the day's caseload is the lowest in over 2 months or since the said date, when the country reported 6,879 cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) attributed the relatively fewer cases on Wednesday to the "lower laboratory output last Monday, October 11."

Of the total 2,690,455 cases, 82,411 or 3.1 percent are active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

COVID-related deaths increased by 173, resulting in a total of 40,069.

A total of 101 recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH noted.

There were 6,889 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,567,975.

The positivity rate was at 14.2 percent, based on samples of 40,323 individuals on Monday, Oct. 11.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the day's cases is the lowest since July 25.

Two laboratories, which contribute on average 0.2 percent of samples tested and 0.2 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and the Philippines was at 65 percent and 67 percent, respectively.

Government might relax restrictions by Christmas should virus cases continue to drop, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said after confirming that the decline in infections was "not artificial."

President Rodrigo Duterte said he was confident that major cities nationwide would have vaccinated half of their target population before 2021 is over.

The country has fully vaccinated some 23.54 million Filipinos against COVID-19, while 26.94 million have received their first dose as of Tuesday, according to government data.

