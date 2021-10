MANILA— The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday that 211 out of 715 passed the Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination given this month.

Jollymar Mascardo Capistrano and Charissa Dadulo Cotara of Mindanao State University-Marawi both topped the exams with a rating of 85.25 percent.

July Borimbao Ariñez of the Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology took 2nd place with an 84.50 percent rating, while Geraldin Mae Daguplo Olaer from the University of the Philippines Visayas-Iloilo City was ranked third with 84.25 percent rating.

RANK NAME SCHOOL RATING (%) 1 JOLLYMAR MASCARDO CAPISTRANO MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY-MARAWI CITY 85.25 CHARISSA DADULO COTARA MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY-MARAWI CITY 85.25 2 JULY BORIMBAO ARIÑEZ ZAMBOANGA STATE COLLEGE OF MARINE SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGY 84.50 3 GERALDIN MAE DAGUPLO OLAER UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-VISAYAS-ILOILO CITY 84.25 4 JEREMIAH INVENTOR DIAZ UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-VISAYAS-ILOILO CITY 84.00 5 JOHN PATRICK MANUEL DIZON PANGASINAN STATE UNIVERSITY-BINMALEY 83.75 6 JUNELOU BURATO HINAUTAN BOHOL ISLAND STATE UNIVERSITY -CANDIJAY 83.50 7 MARY GOLD RIO DAVID UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-VISAYAS-ILOILO CITY 83.25 ARNEL GONZAGA NUDALO CEBU TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY-SAN FRANCISCO (for.CSCST) 83.25 8 PEARLYN TANATE CAMBRONERO UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-VISAYAS-ILOILO CITY 83.00 MICHAEL JAY ALETA TABUY MARIANO MARCOS STATE UNIV.-BATAC 83.00 9 IVAN SALAMAT COTARA BICOL UNIVERSITY-TABACO 82.75 MARK DELOS REYES ESPAÑOLA WESTERN PHILIPPINES UNIVERSITY-PUERTO PRINCESA 82.75 HONEY LYN RALLOS GOMEZ CEBU TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY-CARMEN (for.CSCST) 82.75 10 ERIC JULIANO MORALES CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY 82.50

The examinations were held in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

See the full list of passers here.

Card

RELATED VIDEO