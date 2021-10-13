Mga Pinoy abroad at mga balikbayan, hinihikayat mag-invest sa franchise sector

Hinihikayat ang Overseas Filipinos o OFs at returning OFs na mag-invest sa franchise industry hindi lamang bilang personal na pagkakakitaan kundi, para mapabilis na rin ang post-pandemic recovery ng ating ekonomiya. Ito ang kampanya ng Department of Trade and Industry o DTI at ng Philippine Franchise Association o PFA. Hinihimok ng DTI at PNA ang mga kababayan na lumahok sa ikatlo sa apat na episodes ng Trabaho Negosyo Kabuhayan o TNK Zoom webinar sa October 22, 2022 patungkol sa franchise investment opportunities sa Pilipinas.

“While the franchise industry had been hit by the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, with an estimated 70,000 closures in 2020, franchising remains a “tried-and-tested" model for entrepreneurship…

DTI has been working closely with PFA to finalize a draft executive order that aims to set up a clear template of franchise terms and conditions, along with a consolidated registry system, in a bid to streamline processes and encourage investments into the sector,” pagbabahagi ni DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Kabilang sa mga magbibigay pahayag sa webinar ang president ng PFA na si Sherill Quintana at Atty. Rowel S. Barba ng Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines habang ang director ng ASEAN/special projects ng PFA na si Chris Lim ang tatalakay kung paano nga ba mag-invest sa tamang franchise business.

Ang nasabing webinar ay inilunsad ng Philippine Trade and Investment Centers o PTIC Singapore, Sydney, Bangkok, Dubai, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur at New Delhi.

Para makapagpa-rehistro, maaaring sagutan ang online form.