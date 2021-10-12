MANILA—A magnitude-4.2 earthquake jolted Bohol province late Tuesday, the Phivolcs said.

The tremor, recorded at 11:16 p.m., was located 5 kilometers southeast of Sagbayan town, according to state seismologists.

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of 4 kilometers.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity IV - Inabanga, Tubigon, Calape and Bilar, Bohol

Intensity III - Sikatuna, Loon and Loay, Bohol

Intensity II - Tagbilaran City, Bohol

Instrumental Intensity I was also recorded in Lapu- Lapu City, Cebu.

No aftershocks were expected, but there may be some damage due to the quake, the Phivolcs added.

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — With a report from Agence France-Presse

