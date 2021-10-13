Vice President Leni Robredo declares her bid for president in 2022 at the Office of the Vice President in New Manila, Quezon City on October 7, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo said Wednesday it remains open for unity talks but was also moving forward by preparing for the grueling campaign for the 2022 elections.

In a forum organized by the Philippines Communication Society, Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said political developments may still happen before the deadline for substitution of candidates in November.

“The door remains open for conversation but as of now the priority and focus is preparing for the actual campaign, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Gutierrez said unity talks with other presidential candidates have apparently failed.

“The message is very clear, right now she believes, unfortunately the unity talks did not materialize as intended which prompted her to file her own candidacy,” Gutierrez said, referring to earlier attempts to have one unity candidate for the opposition.

Gutierrez reiterated that the Vice President has promised to her supporters that once she has declared her candidacy for the presidency, there was no turning back.

“Sinabi naman ni VP Leni 'yon, 'pag nag-file ako, ilalaban ko hanggang sa dulo so I don't think that there is any possibility,” he said.

(VP Leni has said that when she files her COC, she would fight until the end, so I don't think that there is any possibility [of her withdrawing her candidacy].)

Robredo had held talks with presidential candidates Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Lacson said the Vice President had "rejected outright" his unification formula. Robredo said she did not agree with Lacson's proposal for aspirants to file their certificate of candidacy and later withdraw to give way to the more popular presidential candidate.