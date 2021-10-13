Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Education is deliberating on parameters in allowing international schools in the capital region to resume face-to-face classes, an official said Wednesday.

The 59 schools initially identified to join the pilot implementation of limited in-person classes on November 15 are all outside Metro Manila. A total of 120 schools--100 public and 20 private--will hold face-to-face classes in this phase.

Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan said some international schools in the National Capital Region have "proactively sent" a plan for their in-person classes, "and this might not be within the same parameters as we are doing for the pilot face-to-face classes."

"So we are deliberating if we will assess separately, independently of the pilot face-to-face, but that is not a decided matter already. We will come up with a decision either today or tomorrow on that matter," he told ANC's Headstart.

Malaluan said if the granular assessment would allow for Metro Manila to reopen some of its schools, "then we are prepared to implement in NCR as well."

He said the DepEd and the Department of Health formulated "very stringent" guidelines to ensure layers of protection for all participants of the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.

The number of schools to join this stage was limited to 120 for close monitoring, but this should be preparatory for an expanded phase where more schools can reopen, he said.

"To us, the success of pilot phase is very critical to build confidence that we can do it," he said.