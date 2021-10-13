Comelec kinumpirma ang pagbawi ng kandidatura ni Noli De Castro

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Kinumpirma ng Commission on Elections ang paghahain ng statement of withdrawal o pagbawi ni dating Vice President Kabayan Noli De Castro sa kanyang kandidatura bilang senador.

Ayon sa Comelec, batay sa Section 39 ng Resolution 10717, sinumang aspirant ay maaaring personal na maghain ng kanyang sworn statement of withdrawal sa mga tanggapan nito.

“Aspirants may withdraw their candidacy at any time before election day. But it should be noted that all statements of withdrawal for national positions received by the law department must comply with Comelec rules and regulations, and are still for submission to the commission en banc for resolution,” ani Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Pero sa ilalim ng Minute Resolution No. 21-2972 pinapayagan na ang authorized representative ng aspirant para maghain ng kanyang sworn statement of withdrawal.

Bukod sa sworn statement of withdrawal, kailangan ding magsumite ng aspirant ng sworn authority to file statement of withdrawal, valid government ID na may picture at pirma at kailangan ng online verification.

Nagpasalamat naman si De Castro kay Moreno at sa Aksyon Demokratiko sa tiwala sa kaniya.

Samantala, sa nagpapatuloy na pagsala ng Comelec sa mga certificate of candidacy (COC) at certificate of acceptance and nomination (CONA) ng mga nais sumabak sa Halalan 2022, isa-isa nang nababawasan ang orihinal na listahan ng mga nagfile ng COC at CONA nitong nakalipas na October 1-8, 2021.

Una sa nalagas sa listahan ng Comelec ang kandidatura ni Arlene Josephine Butay matapos madiskubre na naghain siya ng dalawang COC bilang independent candidate sa pagka-bise presidente at senador.

Paliwanag ni James Jimenez, hindi maaaring maghain ang isang kandidato ng COC para sa dalawa o higit pang posisyon sa gobyerno.

“Yes. The Law Department canceled the COCs of Arlene Josephine Butay who filed COCs for vice president and senator. Under the law and COMELEC regulations, a candidate who files a COC for two or more positions shall not be eligible for any of them," ani Jimenez.

Sa tala ng Comelec, umabot sa 176 ang naghain ng COC sa pagka-senador, 97 ang nais maging presidente, 29 ang VP at 270 naman ang party-list groups.

— Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News