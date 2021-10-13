Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso and Vice President Robredo. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday said he has "moved forward" from the verbal tussle between him and Vice President Leni Robredo, saying the issue is already "water under the bridge."

Domagoso earlier called Robredo a "fake leader with a fake color" after the Vice President decided to to run as an independent candidate even if she is the current chairman of the Liberal Party.

The Manila Mayor was also called out online for using "yellowtards" (yellow retards) and "inidoro" (toilet) - derogatory slangs used against Robredo and her supoorters - during a press conference last week.

"Karapatan kong magbigay ng opinion at karapatan ko magsabi kung mali [ang sinasabi tungkol sa akin]," he said in online forum Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

(It is my right to voice my opinion and it is my right to correct wrong things being said against me.)

"Every person who is being accused must answer... Kung ma-offend ka (If you're offended), I'm sorry. I am not perfect, I am no angel. I can never be right all the time, but I am always just," he said.

"That is water under the bridge. We move forward."

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer, however, scorned "elitists" who try to silence other presidential aspirants who voice an opinion that is different from theirs.

"Ang mahirap lamang may ilang indibidwal talaga na mga elitista na kapag pinagsalitaan kaming mga middle class, mahihirap, kapag sumagot kami, magiging bastos na," he said.

(What is difficult is some elitist individuals speak ill of us middle class and the poor, they call us rude when we refute their allegations.)

"Hindi naman ako pumapayag ng ganoon... Walang tapakan ng pagkatao," he said.

(I am not okay with that... No one should step on another person's dignity.)

Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel Jr. earlier said that Domagoso was only trying to correct insinuations that the Manila Mayor was a Marcos apologist for saying that he was not interested in seeking revenge against any political family.

The trending hashtags #IskoTerte, #WithdrawIsko, and #DuterteLite were mere "pronouncements coming from those so-called social media campaigns" of Robredo, Ramer said.

The Manila Mayor clarified that he is neither for or against the Marcos family, whose decades-long rule in the Philippines was marked by massive corruption and human rights abuses.

"We will always remember their mistakes and successes... Pero papapanagutin natin sila sa mata ng batas, hindi sa kapritso ng pangulo," Domagoso said.

(We will hold them accountable under the eyes of the law, and not under the whims of the president.)

"I did not run to go against one person. Hindi ako nagpaudyok... Tatakbo tayo for the simple reason we offer a solution sa problema natin ngayon," he said.

(I am not influenced by some people. We ran for the simple reason that we offer a solution for the problems we face today.)

When asked if he is still willing to participate in unity talks with other non-administration candidates, Domagoso said: "I can work with anyone."

