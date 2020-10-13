Rivals Cayetano, Velasco 'agreed to work together' in meeting with Duterte: spox

MANILA— Newly-elected Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and his ousted predecessor Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano "agreed to work together" in their meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, Malacañang said.

Duterte had summoned the 2 lawmakers to the Malacañang golf club to talk about the 2021 national budget, which faced possible delay over the pair's rivalry for the House of Representatives' top post, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said.

"In the course of the meeting, the two representatives agreed to work together as one majority in order to ensure the timely passage of the 2021 budget and other priority legislation of the Duterte administration," Roque said in a statement.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who was at the meeting, said the President talked to the 2 lawmakers in a fatherly way.

"All is well. Parang tatay si Tatay Digong kinausap mga anak niya. Pinagpayuhan na magkaisa. One majority and pass the budget on time para sa sambayanang Pilipino," he said in a text message.

(Tatay Digong was like a father talking to his children. He advised them to unite, be part of one majority, and pass the budget on time for the Filipino nation.)

The President wore sunglasses during the meeting because he had almost no sleep, said Go, who was his former longtime aide.

LOOK: Pres. Duterte meets with new House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano. (📸 Sen. Bong Go) | via @jmnpunzalan pic.twitter.com/CrVkbhIb1k — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 13, 2020

Duterte is "very optimistic" that the national spending plan would be approved on time, Roque told reporters before Duterte's meeting.

Duterte last year forged the two lawmakers' "gentleman's agreement" in which Cayetano was supposed to serve until this month, followed by Velasco for the remaining 21 months of the 18th Congress.

However, Cayetano last week moved to pass the spending bill on second reading and abruptly suspended session until Nov. 16, just before Velasco is supposed to take over the House leadership.

This spawned concern that the 2021 national budget, which included funds for the coronavirus pandemic, might be delayed. If lawmakers fail to pass the 2021 budget by Dec. 31, the government will rely on a reenacted 2020 spending plan.

Duterte has certified the budget as urgent and called on Congress to hold a special session from Oct. 13 to 16.