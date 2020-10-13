PTV denies siding with Velasco after airing House voting that ousted Cayetano as Speaker

MANILA - The People's Television Network (PTV) on Tuesday denied that it was siding with newly installed House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco after the state-run station aired proceedings where some 186 lawmakers voted for him and ousted Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano from the top post of the chamber.

The issue was raised during the Presidential Communications Operations Office's (PCOO) budget hearing in the Senate where Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III asked how PTV "decides which events to cover."

"As long as it is newsworthy, we cover it in PTV," station general manager Kat De Castro told senators.

Velasco had gathered his allies at the Celebrity Sports Plaza in Quezon City on Monday after Cayetano locked down the House plenary hall as he refused to honor a term-sharing deal with the Marinduque lawmaker, citing the need to pass the budget.

Ironically, Cayetano moved to pass the budget on second reading, terminated crucial deliberations and then suspended the House session until mid-November, putting in peril the timely passage of the spending plan.

De Castro said the coverage of the election of Velasco as Speaker was "crossposted" on their social media page, but added that they also shared Cayetano's press conference that almost happened simultaneously.

"We don't do angles, we don't do twists. We just report events the way they are," she said.

"It's always balanced. We are always fair," the chief of the government-run station said.