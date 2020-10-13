PAGASA: Storm signal 1 up in some areas, as Ofel threatens to dump heavy rains

This image from PAGASA shows tropical depression Ofel east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon.

MANILA -- Tropical depression Ofel on Tuesday night will bring heavy rains and fierce winds in parts of Luzon and Visayas, the state weather bureau said, as it raised storm warning signal 1 in some areas.

Ofel was 115 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan town, Eastern Samar, at 4 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and 55 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

The storm is expected to make landfall over the Eastern Samar-Northern Samar area on Wednesday morning, then head towards Southern Luzon. It is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 48 hours once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea, said the weather agency.

Moderate to heavy rains might lash Catanduanes, Masbate including Ticao Island, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte until early Wednesday, said PAGASA.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of Eastern Visayas and Bicol, it said.

Heavy or prolonged rainfall could spawn floods or landslides in these areas, PAGASA said.

The agency said it has raised storm signal 1 in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Sorsogon

Visayas

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Borongan City, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Northern portion of Samar (Pinabacdao, Villareal, Talalora, Daram, Zumarraga, Calbiga, Hinabangan, Paranas, San Sebastian, Motiong, Jiabong, Catbalogan City, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Tarangnan, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

Ofel is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday afternoon, said PAGASA.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.