LPA, habagat to dampen Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

PAGASA

MANILA - A low pressure area and the southwest monsoon will bring scattered rains over Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 355 kilometers east of Surigao City as of 3 a.m., may develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours, said PAGASA weather forecaster Meno Mendoza.

"Posible (itong) maging bagyo, tentatively umakyat sa may Visayas and Southern Luzon at posibleng tumawid ng Southern Luzon at lumabas sa may Mindoro sa mga sumusunod na araw," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It is possible it will become a storm and tentatively go up towards Visayas and Southern Luzon. It may cross Southern Luzon and exit near Mindoro in the following days.)

The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is also affecting the western section of Luzon and will bring isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, he added.

