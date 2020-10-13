Gordon tells PCOO: State media should not be 'used for fake news'

Sen. Richard Gordon chairs a Senate committee hearing on January 22, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday told the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) that state-run media platforms should not be "used for fake news."

The PCOO should work to make the state's media arm a "reliable and credible" source of information, otherwise its budget should just be used to "hire a public relations company" for the government, Gordon said during a budget hearing at the Senate.

"If the government is going to have a media arm, it should have higher values and good principles... and it is not used for fake news," the senator said.

"Our nation needs a reliable and credible state media... so that citizens would not put it on the category of propaganda," he said.

In May, the PCOO drew flak online after its social media pages shared false information about ABS-CBN and its franchise.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, a former journalist, disowned the posts saying it "was done without the usual vetting process," but said that it was "unnecessary" to investigate the sharing of false information against the country's biggest network.