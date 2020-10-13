DFA reports 26 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now over 11,100

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 11,108 Tuesday with 26 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,128 however, are currently being treated for the disease as 7,170 of those infected have recovered, while 810 have died.

The DFA reported 34 new recoveries and 8 new fatalities on Tuesday.

13 October 2020



Today, the DFA reports 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries, and 8 fatalities among our nationals in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Furthermore, DOH-verified cases are now at 2,468 with 19 new verified cases in (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/XJPzjvyKwz — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 13, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 501 in the Asia Pacific, 171 in Europe, 2,290 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 344,713 people. The tally includes 6,372 deaths, 293,383 recoveries, and 44,958 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News