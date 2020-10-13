4.8-magnitude quake rattles Eastern Samar

MANILA— A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor happened 25 kilometers northeast of Hernani town at 2:49 in the afternoon, according to Phivolcs.

State seismologists added it was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 48 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Hernani, while intensity 3 was felt in Llorente, Eastern Samar. Intensity 2, meanwhile, was felt in Catbalogan City, La Paz, Julita, Dagami, Tanauan, Dulag and Barugo in Leyte.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Philvolcs added.